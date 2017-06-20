June 20 Sangoma Technologies Corp
* Sangoma announces acquisition of Voip Supply LLC
* Sangoma Technologies - Voip supply will operate as a
separate subsidiary of Sangoma with appropriate autonomy that
distribution businesses require
* Sangoma Technologies Corp - following deal closing, voip
supply's current president, Paula Griffo, will continue to lead
company on a permanent basis
* Sangoma Technologies Corp - expects that in fiscal 2018,
acquisition of Voip supply will be accretive, will add over
c$15m in revenue to Sangoma
* Sangoma Technologies Corp - Sangoma will pay initial
consideration of $3.0 million in cash
* Sangoma Technologies Corp - consolidated revenue in fiscal
year 2018 expected to exceed $45 million
* Sangoma Technologies - to issue 993,627 common shares for
deemed value of us$0.6 million, enter into agreement for
contingent consideration of up to $0.4 million
* Sangoma Technologies Corp - Sangoma has extended company's
borrowing capability with its current canadian bank from c$2.5
million to c$4.5 million
* Sangoma Technologies Corp - purchase of Voip supply will
have no material impact on sangoma's financial results for
fiscal year 2017
