Feb 24 Sangui Biotech International Inc :

* H1 revenues from royalty income and product sales of $35,508. In the same period of previous year comparable revenue amounted to $26,856

* Operating loss of first half year decreased compared to prior year by $30,975 to $218,615

* For full year 2017, however, company is still expecting increase in sales of granulox and corresponding royalty revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)