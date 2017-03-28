BRIEF-Sanlam announces changes to its executive committee

March 28 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd:

* Chief Executive Officer Sanlam Personal Finance Hubert Brody will step down on May 31 to attend more closely to his other interests

* Jurie Strydom, currently joint deputy CEO of SPF, has been appointed CEO of SPF and will take over on June 1

* With effect from April 1, Temba Mvusi, chief executive of group market development, appointed as acting CEO of Sanlam corporate cluster