March 2 (Reuters) - Sanlam kenya:

* FY ended Dec 2016 net written premium of 4.83 billion shillings versus 4.80 billion shillings year ago

* FY profit before tax of 317.1 million shillings versus 54.3 million shillings year ago

* Says board does not recommend payment of a dividend for year ended 2016 Source: j.mp/2lftjSO Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)