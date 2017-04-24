BRIEF-Sanmina reports Q2 earnings per share $0.41

April 24 (Reuters) - Sanmina Corp-

* Sanmina reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 revenue $1.68 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.71 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees revenue between $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion for q3 fiscal 2017

* Sees gaap diluted earnings per share between $0.65 to $0.70 for q3 fiscal 2017

* Sees non-gaap diluted earnings per share between $0.72 to $0.77 for q3 fiscal 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $1.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S