HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 7 at 11:19 A.M. EST/1619 GMT
March 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Feb 27 Sanofi India Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 505 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 5.52 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.20 billion rupees; net sales was 5.22 billion rupees
* Says recommended final dividend of 50 rupees per share
* Says useful life of a nutraceutical brand acquired in 2011 has been revised to 5 years from 10 years Source text: (bit.ly/2mvlLbE) Further company coverage:
March 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
March 7 Shares of large U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies sold off on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he was working on a "new system" to reduce prices in the industry.
WASHINGTON, March 7 House Republicans' plan to repeal and replace Obamacare is the first step of the Trump administration's effort to revamp the nation's health care system, U.S. Health Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday.