BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV

March 3 (Reuters) - Sanofi:

* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV

* Sanofi Pasteur will make an upfront payment of 120 million euros and pay up to 495 million euros upon achievement of certain development and sales-related milestones

* Two companies will share all costs and profits equally

* Medimmune will continue to lead all development activity up to first approval, and AstraZeneca will retain medi8897 manufacturing activities

* Sanofi Pasteur will lead commercialization activities for medi8897