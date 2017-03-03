FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
March 3, 2017 / 7:37 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Sanofi:

* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV

* Sanofi Pasteur will make an upfront payment of 120 million euros and pay up to 495 million euros upon achievement of certain development and sales-related milestones

* Two companies will share all costs and profits equally

* Medimmune will continue to lead all development activity up to first approval, and AstraZeneca will retain medi8897 manufacturing activities

* Sanofi Pasteur will lead commercialization activities for medi8897 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

