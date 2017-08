March 15 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj:

* Is divesting its fully owned subsidiary Sanoma Baltics to a consortium of management team members and a private equity investor BaltCap

* Will recognize a sales gain of around 10 million euros ($10.6 million) Source text for Eikon:

