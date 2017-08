BRIEF-SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING AMENDS SAN FELIPE AGREEMENT WITH HOCHSCHILD

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd

* SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING - CO'S UNIT HAS RENEGOTIATED TERMS OF ITS AGREEMENT WITH MINERA HOCHSCHILD MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.

* AGREEMENT IS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF A 100% INTEREST IN SAN FELIPE PROPERTY AND ADJACENT EL GACHI PROPERTY

* SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING- UNDER AMENDED TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH MHM, CO TO ACQUIRE SAN FELIPE PROPERTY FOR $2 MILLION PAYABLE ON OR BEFORE MARCH 3, 2017

* SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING - UNDER AMENDED TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH MHM, CO TO ACQUIRE EL GACHI PROPERTY FOR US$500,000 PAYABLE ON OR BEFORE MARCH 31, 2017

* SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING - UNDER AMENDED TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH MHM, CO TO ALSO ACQUIRE SAN FELIPE PROPERTY FOR $8 MILLION PAYABLE ON OR BEFORE DEC15, 2017