March 24 Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd

* Santacruz Silver reports 2016 annual production results and 2017 update

* Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd - Q4 production of 242,048 silver equivalent ounces from its two operating projects

* Santacruz Silver Mining - Production levels for Q4 impacted by ongoing development, optimization activities at both Rosario and Veta Grande Projects