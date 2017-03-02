BRIEF-Santam full-year HEPS falls 41 pct

March 2 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd:

* Audited summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016

* FY headline earnings per share decreased by 41 pct

* FY capital coverage ratio 155 pct

* FY gross written premium growth including cell captive insurance 7 pct to 25.909 bln rand and excluding cell captive insurance up 6 pct

* FY diluted headline earnings per share 1,075 cents versus 1,822 cents year ago

* Final dividend of 570 cents per share, up 8 pct