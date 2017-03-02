BRIEF-Santam full-year HEPS falls 41 pct

March 2 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd:
* Audited summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016
* FY headline earnings per share decreased by 41 pct
* FY capital coverage ratio 155 pct
* FY gross written premium growth including cell captive insurance 7 pct to 25.909 bln rand and excluding cell captive insurance up 6 pct
* FY diluted headline earnings per share 1,075 cents versus 1,822 cents year ago
* Final dividend of 570 cents per share, up 8 pct