6 months ago
BRIEF-Santam full-year HEPS falls 41 pct
March 2, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Santam full-year HEPS falls 41 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd:

* Audited summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016

* FY headline earnings per share decreased by 41 pct

* FY capital coverage ratio 155 pct

* FY gross written premium growth including cell captive insurance 7 pct to 25.909 bln rand and excluding cell captive insurance up 6 pct

* FY diluted headline earnings per share 1,075 cents versus 1,822 cents year ago

* Final dividend of 570 cents per share, up 8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

