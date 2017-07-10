UPDATE 1-Jeep, Suzuki may have violated emissions rules -Dutch watchdog
ZOETERMEER, Netherlands, July 10 Dutch prosecutors said on Monday they will investigate possible misuse of vehicle emissions software by Suzuki and Fiat Chrysler's Jeep.
July 10 Santander Holdings Usa Inc:
* Santander Holdings USA Inc - company has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding 3.450% senior notes due 2018
* Santander Holdings USA Inc - tender offer is being made exclusively pursuant to offer to purchase and notice of guaranteed delivery dated July 10, 2017
* Santander Holdings USA Inc - offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 14, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sWWair) Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 10 Someone has it wrong. Either sentiment about the euro zone's economic future is too rosy, or projections of economic growth are too pessimistic.