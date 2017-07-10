CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as financials, energy weigh
TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday to trade around seven-month lows as heavyweight financial and energy shares led declines.
July 10 Santander Holdings USA Inc:
* Santander Holdings USA Inc - commencing a private offering of senior unsecured notes - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2u9zZpp) Further company coverage:
* Matthew B. Brady joins Westell Technologies as president and CEO