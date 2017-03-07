BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals FY revenues of CHF 19.0 million

March 7 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* FY net revenues of 19.0 million Swiss francs ($18.79 million) (+340 pct year-on-year) from sales of its lead product Raxone for treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON)

* FY operating result amounted to -33.1 million francs (2015 comparable: -23.9 million francs) and net result was -35.4 million francs

* Cash and cash equivalents by end of February 2017 amounted to 100.8 million francs

* FY group net result in 2016 amounted to -35.4 million francs (2015: 5.9 million francs)

* Company expects 2017 net sales of Raxone in currently approved indication alone to reach 21 to 23 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0112 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)