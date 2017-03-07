FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals FY revenues of CHF 19.0 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 7, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals FY revenues of CHF 19.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* FY net revenues of 19.0 million Swiss francs ($18.79 million) (+340 pct year-on-year) from sales of its lead product Raxone for treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON)

* FY operating result amounted to -33.1 million francs (2015 comparable: -23.9 million francs) and net result was -35.4 million francs

* Cash and cash equivalents by end of February 2017 amounted to 100.8 million francs

* FY group net result in 2016 amounted to -35.4 million francs (2015: 5.9 million francs)

* Company expects 2017 net sales of Raxone in currently approved indication alone to reach 21 to 23 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0112 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.