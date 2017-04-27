FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sapiens halts software development project, revises 2017 outlook
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sapiens halts software development project, revises 2017 outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Sapiens International Corporation Nv

* Sapiens announces halt of a software development project, revises 2017 outlook

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $265 million to $275 million

* Now expects its operating profit margin for first half of 2017 to be between 3%-4%

* Sapiens international corporation nv - has taken and will continue taking, in first and second quarters of 2017, non-operational restructuring steps

* Also expects its full-year operating profit margin to be between 9% and 10%

* Fy2017 revenue view $274.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sapiens international-recently, co received letter from customer, in which customer alleged that co has materially breached its agreement with customer

* Sapiens international corporation - project has been halted and currently does not expect to generate any further revenues from customer in 2017

* Sapiens-After examining customer's allegations, sapiens informed customer that it has not materially breached any of its obligations under agreement

* Sapiens international corporation nv - sapiens informed customer that customer itself has materially breached agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.