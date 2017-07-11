July 11 Nikkei

* Sapporo Holdings Ltd's operating profit likely came in above 3 billion yen in the January-June half - Nikkei

* Sapporo Holdings Ltd's sales apparently edged up 4 percent to 260 billion yen in the January-June half - Nikkei

* Sapporo probably will maintain its full-year forecast - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2uazPxv] Further company coverage: