Nov 9 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc:

* Announces a plant closure in the United States

* Will close its cheese manufacturing facility in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and the closure is scheduled in May 2018​

* In all manufacturing facility closure, about 126 employees will be impacted​

* Costs connected with plant closure will be about C$22 million after taxes and will be recorded in Q3 2018​