June 1, 2017 / 4:28 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Saputo Inc reports Q4 earnings per share of C$0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc:

* Saputo Inc.: financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017

* Q4 revenue fell 0.5 percent to C$2.72 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.42, Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Says in fiscal 2018, company intends to benefit from its global complementary platforms to face challenges in dairy market environment

* Says in fiscal 2018, company intends to spend $357.4 million in capital expenditures

* In fiscal 2018, company plans to implement ERP system in Australia and then proceed with implementation in dairy foods division

* Dairy ingredient market prices are expected to remain relatively stable for remainder of calendar year 2017 for USA sector

* Fluctuation of Canadian dollar versus US dollar decreased revenues by approximately $54 million in Q4

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

