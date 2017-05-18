FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Saratoga Investment entered into third amendment to senior secured revolving credit facility
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 9:03 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Saratoga Investment entered into third amendment to senior secured revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Saratoga Investment Corp

* Saratoga Investment Corp says on May 18, 2017 entered into third amendment to senior secured revolving credit facility with Madison Capital Funding Llc

* Saratoga Investment Corp says amendment to extend commitment termination date from September 17, 2017 to September 17, 2020- SEC filing

* Saratoga Investment Corp - amendment to extend final maturity date of credit facility from September 17, 2022 to September 17, 2025

* Saratoga Investment Corp - amendment to reduce floor on base rate borrowings from 2.25% to 2.0%, reduce floor on LIBOR borrowings from 1.25% to 1.00% Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qBNUQG) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.