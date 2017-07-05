BRIEF-Yellow Pages signs exclusive licensing deal with MyTime in Canada
* Yellow pages announces exclusive licensing agreement with mytime in the canadian market
July 5 SARE SA
* BUYS 83.35 PERCENT STAKE IN MARKETNEWS24 SP. Z O.O. FOR 0.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
