FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics agrees to sale of priority review voucher for $125 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics agrees to sale of priority review voucher for $125 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* Sarepta Therapeutics agrees to sale of priority review voucher for $125m

* Sale of PRV provides a significant infusion of non-dilutive capital

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - entered into an agreement to sell its rare pediatric disease priority review voucher

* Sarepta Therapeutics - received prv when exondys 51 was approved by U.S. FDA for treatment of patients with duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 51 skipping

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - as part of agreement, sarepta will receive an upfront payment of $125m upon closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.