BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.71

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and recent corporate developments

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.71

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - qtrly total revenues $5.4 million versus $1.3 million

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc says in 2017, focused on executing a successful launch of exondys 51 in US

* Q4 revenue view $4.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sarepta - Q4 incremental loss primarily driven by expense recorded in connection with an up-front payment of $40.0 million related to license agreement with Summit Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: