FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.71
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Biotechnology
February 28, 2017 / 11:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and recent corporate developments

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.71

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - qtrly total revenues $5.4 million versus $1.3 million

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc says in 2017, focused on executing a successful launch of exondys 51 in US

* Q4 revenue view $4.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sarepta - Q4 incremental loss primarily driven by expense recorded in connection with an up-front payment of $40.0 million related to license agreement with Summit Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.