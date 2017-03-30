FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sarissa Capital calls for Innoviva CEO compensation to be reduced to below $500,000 per year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Innoviva Inc

* Sarissa Capital Management - call for Innoviva CEO compensation to be reduced to below $500,000 per year - SEC filing

* Sarissa Capital Management - call on Innoviva board compensation to be reduced to below $200,000 per year - SEC filing

* Sarissa Capital Management - "do not believe that compensation increases tied to changes in royalty revenue are justified"

* Sarissa Capital Management - opposes nomination of William Waltrip, Michael Aguiar and Paul Pepe to Innoviva board Source: (bit.ly/2mSz0qF) Further company coverage:

