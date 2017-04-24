FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sartorius affirms 2017 guidance as Q1 beats consensus
April 24, 2017 / 5:05 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sartorius affirms 2017 guidance as Q1 beats consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Sartorius AG

* Group sales revenue up 12.2%; earnings(1) up 17.0%

* Recently upgraded guidance for full year of 2017 confirmed

* Says increased its underlying EBITDA by 17.0% to 84.6 million euros, and its respective margin from 24.0% to 24.7%

* Relevant net profit for group grew by 17.7% from 29.3 million euros to 34.4 million euros

* Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA stood at 2.4 and company's equity ratio was 34.2%

* Says projects that group sales revenue for full year will grow by about 12% to 16%

* Says underlying EBITDA margin will increase slightly more than by half a percentage point over prior-year figure of 25.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

