Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sartorius AG:

* Dividends to increase to 0.46 euros ($0.4850) per preference share and to 0.45 euros per ordinary share

* Rainer Lehmann appointed to CFO

Source text: bit.ly/2lHMjIO

