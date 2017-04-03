FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sartorius raises 2017 outlook after acquisitions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 3, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sartorius raises 2017 outlook after acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag

* Acquires leading company for bioprocess data analytics software

* Successful completion of the acquisition of essen bioscience

* Financial targets raised for fiscal 2017

* 2017 sales will increase by about 20% to 24% (previously about 6% to 10%) and the lab products & services division's underlying ebitda margin will rise by nearly 2 percentage points compared with the prior-year figure of 16.0% (previously about + 1 percentage point)

* Based on the updated division forecasts, management projects that group sales revenue for the full year will grow by about 12% to 16% (previously about 8% to 12%). The company's underlying ebitda margin is forecasted to increase slightly ahead of the half a percentage point previously expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.