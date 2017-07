July 10 SARTORIUS AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: SARTORIUS AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN ARNOLD PICOT PASSES AWAY UNEXPECTEDLY

* UNTIL A SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN ELECTED, SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL BE LED BY ITS CURRENT VICE CHAIRMAN, MANFRED ZAFFKE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)