March 29 (Reuters) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sa

* Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, Aix-Marseille Provence Metropolis and co launch 23 million euros R & D program in Aubagne

* Creation of 200 new jobs by the end of 2018

* Sees widening production capacity by one-third and doubling the size of the logistics platform Source text: bit.ly/2mGbSIi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)