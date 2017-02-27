BRIEF-Balkan and Sea Properties plans capital increase
* Said on Monday that it plans to issue 1.6 million new shares of BGN 1.00 face value and BGN 13.50 issuing value
Feb 27 Sasa Polyester:
* Proposes to pay 0.21784 lira net dividend per share for FY 2016
* Proposes to pay 0.25629 lira net dividend per share for FY 2016
* Proposes to pay dividends on April 14 Source text for Eikon:
GENEVA, March 7 Fiat Chrysler's chief executive Sergio Marchionne remains interested in seeking a merger with General Motors, saying on Tuesday that such a deal was still attractive after GM's sale of its European operations to PSA Group.
RIYADH, March 7 Saudi Arabia has promised to launch major development projects towards the end of 2017 to re-energise an economy which has been hit by austerity measures, industry sources told Reuters.