HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 7 at 6:19 p.m. EST/2319 GMT

March 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: HEALTHCARE Trump endorses Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law, but it faces a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers who denounce it, complicating its chances for congressional approval. The House Republican health insurance plan suggests post-Obamacare health insurance will be less affordable, investors, insurers