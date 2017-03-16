FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sasfin Holdings six-month HEPS falls 18.84 pct
March 16, 2017 / 8:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sasfin Holdings six-month HEPS falls 18.84 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Sasfin Holdings Ltd:

* Unaudited interim results and dividend declarations for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* HY headline earnings down 18.84 percent to R86.142 mln (Dec 2015: R106.137 mln)

* HY headline earnings per ordinary share down 18.84 percent to 271.42 cents (Dec 2015: 334.43 cents)

* Dividends per ordinary share down 18.84 percent to 80.00 cents (Dec 2015: 98.57 cents)

* HY total assets up 7.48 pct to R11.559 billion (Dec 2015: R10.754 billion)

* HY gross loans and advances up 7.89 percent to R6.403 bln (Dec 2015: R5.935 bln)

* HY total equity excluding preference shares up 7.63 percent to R1.413 bln (Dec 2015: R1.313 bln)

* HY funds under administration and management including under advisement down 21.43 percent to R88 bln (Dec 2015: R112 bln)

* HY group total capital adequacy ratio (unaudited) 18.32 pct (Dec 2015: 21.97 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

