BRIEF-Sasfin Holdings six-month HEPS falls 18.84 pct

March 16 (Reuters) - Sasfin Holdings Ltd:

* Unaudited interim results and dividend declarations for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* HY headline earnings down 18.84 percent to R86.142 mln (Dec 2015: R106.137 mln)

* HY headline earnings per ordinary share down 18.84 percent to 271.42 cents (Dec 2015: 334.43 cents)

* Dividends per ordinary share down 18.84 percent to 80.00 cents (Dec 2015: 98.57 cents)

* HY total assets up 7.48 pct to R11.559 billion (Dec 2015: R10.754 billion)

* HY gross loans and advances up 7.89 percent to R6.403 bln (Dec 2015: R5.935 bln)

* HY total equity excluding preference shares up 7.63 percent to R1.413 bln (Dec 2015: R1.313 bln)

* HY funds under administration and management including under advisement down 21.43 percent to R88 bln (Dec 2015: R112 bln)

* HY group total capital adequacy ratio (unaudited) 18.32 pct (Dec 2015: 21.97 pct)