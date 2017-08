Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sasfin Holdings Ltd:

* HY HEPS seen between 264.20 cents and 277.58 cents, decrease of between 17- 21 pct versus 334.43 cents reported for half year ended Dec. 31 2015

* Trading was negatively impacted by increase in costs due to regulatory requirements, weak economic conditions and unexpected credit and investment write down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)