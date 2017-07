July 28 (Reuters) - SATELLITE SOLUTIONS WORLDWIDE GROUP PLC :

* ANNOUNCES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUICKLINE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

* CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE IN CASH AND NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN SSW

* ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PLACING OF SHARES TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT £8.1 MILLION AT 7.0P PER SHARE

* INITIAL CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION IS £5.0 MILLION