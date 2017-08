April 25 (Reuters) - Satin Creditcare Network Ltd

* Says capital raise of INR 643 million from Asian Development Bank and INR 75 million from Trishashna Holdings & Investments

* Says shareholding of ADB stands at 3.95%, while the promoter and promoter group shareholding stands at 31.74%. Source text - (bit.ly/2puB9cI) Further company coverage: