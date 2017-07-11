July 11 Sato Foods Co Ltd

* Says Niigata-based food firm(the acquirer)acquired 430,000 shares of the co, at the price of 3,164 yen per share, during the period from June 13 to July 10, and payment date on July 14

* Says the acquirer will increase voting power in the co to 40.6 percent, from 11.1 percent, effective July 14

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/4JY4n7

