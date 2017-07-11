PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 11
July 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 11 Sato Foods Co Ltd
* Says Niigata-based food firm(the acquirer)acquired 430,000 shares of the co, at the price of 3,164 yen per share, during the period from June 13 to July 10, and payment date on July 14
* Says the acquirer will increase voting power in the co to 40.6 percent, from 11.1 percent, effective July 14
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/4JY4n7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BEIJING, July 11 Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers rose 4.6 percent in June from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.