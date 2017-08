BRIEF-Satori Resources announces up to $1 mln private placement

March 3 (Reuters) - Satori Resources Inc

* Satori Resources announces up to $1.0 million non-brokered private placement

* Pursuant to offering, company intends to issue up to 5.88 million units at a price of $0.17 per unit

* Satori Resources Inc - company intends to issue up to 5.9 million units at a price of $0.17 per unit

* Satori Resources Inc - proceeds from private placement will be used to advance company's Tartan Lake gold mine project, in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: