BRIEF-SATS updates on joint venture in relation to Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co

April 24 (Reuters) - SATS Ltd:

* Joint venture in relation to Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co., Ltd

* JV with Chia Tai Animal Husbandry Investment (Beijing) Co., ltd. in relation to joint investment in Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co., Ltd.

* Deal in relation to SGIPF's and CTAHIB's proposed joint investment in Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co., Ltd.

* CTAHIB would own 65% of shares in Jilin JVCO and SGIPF would own 35% of shares in Jilin JVCO

* CTAHIB and SGIPF shall provide additional capital contributions of rmb286 million and rmb154 million respectively to Jilin JVCO