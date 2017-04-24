FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-SATS updates on joint venture in relation to Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 24, 2017 / 3:41 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-SATS updates on joint venture in relation to Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - SATS Ltd:

* Joint venture in relation to Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co., Ltd

* JV with Chia Tai Animal Husbandry Investment (Beijing) Co., ltd. in relation to joint investment in Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co., Ltd.

* Deal in relation to SGIPF's and CTAHIB's proposed joint investment in Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co., Ltd.

* CTAHIB would own 65% of shares in Jilin JVCO and SGIPF would own 35% of shares in Jilin JVCO

* CTAHIB and SGIPF shall provide additional capital contributions of rmb286 million and rmb154 million respectively to Jilin JVCO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.