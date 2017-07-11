BRIEF-United Continental Holdings sees Q2 consolidated PRASM about 12.77 ¢/ASM
* United Continental Holdings Inc sees Q2 consolidated PRASM about 12.77 ¢/ASM
July 11 Saturn Oil & Gas Inc:
* Saturn Oil & Gas announces joint operating and farm-in agreement at Flaxcombe
* Has also entered into farm-in agreement with Westcore on recompletion of an existing well on Westcore's land at Flaxcombe
* Has entered into a joint operating agreement with Westcore Energy Ltd to develop two sections of land near Flaxcombe, Saskatchewan
* As per joint operating agreement, each of Saturn and Westcore shall have a 50% working interest in both land sections near Flaxcombe
* Will fund 100% of costs to bring well on Westcore's land at Flaxcombe on production in exchange for 50% interest in production from well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Continental Holdings Inc sees Q2 consolidated PRASM about 12.77 ¢/ASM
* Century Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings for Q2 2017, up 30.7%; asset growth to $4.5 BB; regular dividend declared