FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco affiliates and Shell announce separation of Motiva assets
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 4:18 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco affiliates and Shell announce separation of Motiva assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE:

* Affiliates of Saudi Aramco and Shell achieve significant milestone toward separation of Motiva assets

* Saudi Arabian Oil Co- reached agreements between saudi refining and sopc holdings east on separation of assets, liabilities and businesses of motiva enterprises

* Saudi Arabian Oil Co - SRI will assume full ownership of the motiva enterprises llc name and legal entity

* Saudi Arabian Oil Co- Shell will assume sole ownership of the Norco, LA., refinery the Convent, LA., refinery, 11 distribution terminals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.