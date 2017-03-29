FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Saudi British Bank to establish sukuk program of upto $2 bln
March 29, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Saudi British Bank to establish sukuk program of upto $2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Saudi British Bank Sjsc:

* Announces its intention to establish sukuk program and to issue sukuk thereunder inside or outside Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

* Sukuk to be denominated in U.S. Dollars or any other currencies in a total amount not exceeding equivalent of $2 billion

* Expects establishment of program will occur in Q2, 2017

* Purpose of issuances is to help bank strengthens its capital base and support banks sharia compliant activities and products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

