BRIEF-Saudi British Bank to establish sukuk program of upto $2 bln

March 29 (Reuters) - Saudi British Bank Sjsc:

* Announces its intention to establish sukuk program and to issue sukuk thereunder inside or outside Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

* Sukuk to be denominated in U.S. Dollars or any other currencies in a total amount not exceeding equivalent of $2 billion

* Expects establishment of program will occur in Q2, 2017

* Purpose of issuances is to help bank strengthens its capital base and support banks sharia compliant activities and products