BRIEF-Saudi Re for Cooperative Reinsurance signs MOU with Probitas

July 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Re For Cooperative Reinsurance Co SJSC:
* Announces signing off a memorandum of understanding with Probitas Holdings
* To purchase 49.9 percent of Probitas, a limited liability company registered in Bermuda which invests in insurance, reinsurance business and in the Lloyds market
* MOU reflects the parties agreement for initial valuation of the deal for 49.9 percent at $25 million
* Will finance deal out of its own resources
* Completion of transaction will be subject to the approval of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority and Lloyds