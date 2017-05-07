FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Company:

* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC

* Expected cost of this project is about 7.3 billion Saudi riyals and the implementation period is about four years ending by the end of 2020

* Agreement includes programs and features designed to stimulate investment in this field to enhance digital infrastructure in Kingdom

* Financial impact will be positive on company in long term, but it cannot be determined accurately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

