BRIEF-Castec Korea to pay annual dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 19 Al Tayyar Travel Group Holding Co :
* Board approves sale of group's stake in Al Tayyar International Co for 4.2 million riyals
* Board's decision comes in line with group's strategy to exit from small businesses
* Expects to see financial impact of stake sale from Q1 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2lj3Zbg) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 25 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says Sichuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd's share trade suspended from Feb 20 pending announcement