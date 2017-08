April 17 (Reuters) - Alinma Bank:

* Q1 net profit 421 million riyals

* Q1 gross financing and investment income 1.0 billion riyals

* As of end-March 2017, loan and advances stands at 73.54 billion riyals

* As of end-March 2017, customer deposit stands at 81.45 billion riyals