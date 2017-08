May 11 (Reuters) - Bupa Arabia For Cooperative Insurance Co :

* Bupa to increase stake in co to 34.25 percent

* Bupa to acquire 8 percent of asas' (Nazer Group Co) stake in co for 143 riyals per share, total deal value 915.2 million riyals Source: (bit.ly/2q5HISC) Further company coverage: