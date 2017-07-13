BRIEF-Saudi's Riyad REIT announces completion of a property acquisition in Riyadh

July 13 (Reuters) - Riyad Reit

* Announces completion of a property acquisition in Riyadh for 136.6 million riyals financed through shariah-compliant bank debt

* As of this date the property is 82 percent occupied, generates current rent of 5.8 million Saudi riyals which retrospectively started in Q2 2017

* Hospitality component of property to be operated as Braira Hitten brand name, operations of hotel component is expected to commence in Q4 2017