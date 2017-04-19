FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Saudi's SABIC updates on joint venture with Exxon Mobil
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Saudi's SABIC updates on joint venture with Exxon Mobil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation :

* Announces recent developments in its evaluation of establishing petrochemical joint venture project with Exxon Mobil in U.S. Gulf Coast

* Co, Exxon Mobil agreed on April 19, to choose county of San Patricio, Texas, to be site of potential project

* Co, Exxon Mobil will carry out further studies, other relevant requirements in order to make decision on establishing potential project

* Joint venture to include 1.8 mta Ethylene Production Unit, which will supply ethylene to other units to produce Ethylene derivatives

* Decision on establishing potential project expected to be sometime in 2018 Source:(bit.ly/2pB58iV) Further company coverage:

