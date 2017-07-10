BRIEF-VW brand sales up 4 pct in June to 512,700 vehicles
* Says VW brand sales flat in Europe, up 15 pct in U.S. and up 5.4 pct in China and +11.2 pct in Brazil
July 10 United Electronics Company:
* Board approves cash dividend of 0.75 riyal per share for H1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says VW brand sales flat in Europe, up 15 pct in U.S. and up 5.4 pct in China and +11.2 pct in Brazil
* CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR JUNE 2017 AMOUNTED TO 10.9 MILLION EUR - 35 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARING TO JUNE 2016