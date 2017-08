May 4 (Reuters) - Saul Centers Inc:

* Saul centers, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 revenue $58.5 million

* Q1 FFO per share $0.87

* FFO for 2017 quarter was favorably impacted by $0.1 million as a result of initial operations of Park Van Ness

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $57.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: