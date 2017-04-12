April 12 Savanna Energy Services Corp

* Savanna announces receipt of demand for payment pursuant to second lien credit facility

* Savanna energy services -reviewing impact of notice and refinancing options, will look to engage with total with respect to refinancing options

* Savanna energy services corp - received notice of event of default pursuant to credit facility with aimco as result of acquisition by total energy services

* Aimco has demanded immediate payment of all obligations outstanding under facility