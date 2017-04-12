BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 12 Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Savanna announces receipt of demand for payment pursuant to second lien credit facility
* Savanna energy services -reviewing impact of notice and refinancing options, will look to engage with total with respect to refinancing options
* Savanna energy services corp - received notice of event of default pursuant to credit facility with aimco as result of acquisition by total energy services
* Aimco has demanded immediate payment of all obligations outstanding under facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'